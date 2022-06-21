4,003 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campion Asset Management boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.7% during the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

O stock opened at $64.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

