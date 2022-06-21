Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $307,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average is $80.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.