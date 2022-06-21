Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $318,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,231 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in FedEx by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,340 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in FedEx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.30.

FedEx stock opened at $229.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.00 and a 200-day moving average of $227.19. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

