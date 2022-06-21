Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires New Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Markel by 438.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,327 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Markel by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 76.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Markel by 734.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $18,510,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKL stock opened at $1,282.20 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,155.00 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,375.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,319.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

