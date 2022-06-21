Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Roku were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Roku by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,897,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.63 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.20.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

