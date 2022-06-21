Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $326,000 Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,222,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,928 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 855,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 549,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 61,679 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,995,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 303,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73.

