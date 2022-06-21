Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.60.

KMB stock opened at $121.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.28 and its 200 day moving average is $132.78. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

