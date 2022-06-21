The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,503 shares of company stock worth $3,602,455 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey stock opened at $206.03 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The company has a market capitalization of $313.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.87.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

