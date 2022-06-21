Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $343,000 Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,074,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $159.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.97. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $157.99 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.