Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $2,527,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,792 shares of company stock worth $1,297,982 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEE opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average of $89.83. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

