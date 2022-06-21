Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 475 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,360,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 247,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 217,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 46,297 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.