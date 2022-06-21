JustInvest LLC Lowers Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $221.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

