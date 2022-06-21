JustInvest LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TYL stock opened at $310.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.26 and its 200-day moving average is $427.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.92.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

