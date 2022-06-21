JustInvest LLC Raises Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,436,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,415,000 after buying an additional 481,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,665,000 after buying an additional 222,084 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 549.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,293,000 after buying an additional 139,851 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,985,000 after buying an additional 138,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 172,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,872,000 after buying an additional 122,044 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MANH opened at $111.27 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.82 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

