JustInvest LLC Acquires 2,270 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after buying an additional 442,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,688,186,000 after buying an additional 387,423 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,250 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,913,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,645,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.37.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $108.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.57 and its 200 day moving average is $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

