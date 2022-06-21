Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,844,000 after acquiring an additional 98,668 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 795,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after acquiring an additional 178,273 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.