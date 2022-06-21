JustInvest LLC Buys 6,614 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after buying an additional 1,755,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,643,000 after purchasing an additional 200,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,362,000 after purchasing an additional 295,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,036,000 after purchasing an additional 940,807 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,978,000 after purchasing an additional 296,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

