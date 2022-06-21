Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.73.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

