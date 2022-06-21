SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,261,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,956,000 after buying an additional 8,637,411 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 53,540 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,904,088.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

