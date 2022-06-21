Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC stock opened at $127.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.65.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

