JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,489,000 after buying an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $933,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,700 shares of company stock worth $2,072,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

