JustInvest LLC Takes $905,000 Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,714.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

NYSE CLVT opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.