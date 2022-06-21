Norcros (LON:NXR) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON:NXR opened at GBX 235 ($2.88) on Monday. Norcros has a 1 year low of GBX 211 ($2.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 351.32 ($4.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £209.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 241.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 272.95.

Get Norcros alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.