Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Increased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Schlumberger by 4,009.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728,994 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,242,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,700,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

