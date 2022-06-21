JustInvest LLC Has $930,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,652,000 after acquiring an additional 265,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NYSE WEC opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.53. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In other news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $190,149.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.