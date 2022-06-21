Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Raised by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,869,500,000 after acquiring an additional 902,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 211,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,523,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIS opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.09.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

