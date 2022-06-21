JustInvest LLC Purchases 442 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $120.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

