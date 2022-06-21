JustInvest LLC Boosts Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $167.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JLL. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

