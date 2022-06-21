The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,636,000 after buying an additional 167,919 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 256,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

In other Mosaic news, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

