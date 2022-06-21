The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,076.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,985 shares of company stock worth $1,470,966 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Middleby stock opened at $124.03 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

