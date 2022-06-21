JustInvest LLC Grows Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 238.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,987,000 after purchasing an additional 50,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.65. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

