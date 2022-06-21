JustInvest LLC Has $985,000 Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 706.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 105,054 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

EXPD opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.33. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.