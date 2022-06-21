JustInvest LLC Takes Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 49.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 296,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,978,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,994,000 after purchasing an additional 225,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 90,722 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXTA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

