JustInvest LLC Decreases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

JustInvest LLC cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after buying an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,446,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

