JustInvest LLC Has $962,000 Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $162.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.41. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.85 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

