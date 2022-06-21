JustInvest LLC Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total value of $1,866,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,081,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,615 shares of company stock worth $6,700,508 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.57.

ResMed stock opened at $197.57 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

