Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

TSN opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.96. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

