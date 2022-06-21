JustInvest LLC Invests $970,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.10) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

