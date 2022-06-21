BlackRock Inc. Sells 20,437 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,386,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $1,206,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

