BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,719,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 886,476 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Textron worth $1,213,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 39.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,793 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at about $1,027,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Textron stock opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

