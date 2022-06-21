BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,939,731 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939,731 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Juniper Networks worth $1,223,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $534,150,000 after purchasing an additional 432,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $255,984,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Juniper Networks by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $161,990,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,472,621.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

