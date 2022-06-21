Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 18,500 Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD) Stock

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$31,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,257,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,637,265.50.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$87,500.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 75,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.64 per share, with a total value of C$123,007.50.

CAD opened at C$1.69 on Tuesday. Colonial Coal International Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$3.73. The company has a current ratio of 24.65, a quick ratio of 24.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of C$295.54 million and a P/E ratio of -183.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.16.

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

