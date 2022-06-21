Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,861,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,165 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Nordson worth $1,240,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Nordson by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $195.36 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $195.09 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.45 and its 200-day moving average is $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

