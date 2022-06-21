Insider Selling: Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Senior Officer Sells C$37,620.00 in Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Andrew Charles Robinson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.70, for a total value of C$37,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,070,244 shares in the company, valued at C$11,800,390.80.

James Andrew Charles Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, James Andrew Charles Robinson sold 9,869 shares of Standard Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.87, for a total value of C$67,770.42.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Standard Lithium in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

