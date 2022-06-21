Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.23

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and traded as low as $24.33. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

