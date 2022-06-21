The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €124.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) received a €124.00 ($130.53) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($117.89) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($115.79) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €114.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €115.00 ($121.05) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €85.07 ($89.55) on Tuesday. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($73.20) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($93.47). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €92.25.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

