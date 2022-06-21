James Reid Acquires 1,000 Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Stock

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Reid acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.01 per share, with a total value of C$58,013.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at C$903,146.38.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$58.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.74 billion and a PE ratio of 22.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$54.57 and a 1-year high of C$65.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.86.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9699998 EPS for the current year.

FTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.81.

About Fortis (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.