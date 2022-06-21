Insider Buying: Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Director Buys C$46,500.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Director Paul Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$279,000.

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$9.18 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.30 and a 12 month high of C$11.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -22.12.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$233.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.5320421 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -18.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on AGI. National Bankshares upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.33.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.