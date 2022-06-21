K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Senior Officer Sells C$26,240.00 in Stock

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total value of C$26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,609.60.

Shares of KBL opened at C$32.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$346.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a 52-week low of C$29.60 and a 52-week high of C$45.08.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBL. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, K-Bro Linen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.63.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

