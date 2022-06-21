Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Gary Frederick Molnar Sells 36,036 Shares

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Gary Frederick Molnar sold 36,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$900,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at C$1,074,775.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$25.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$9.23 and a one year high of C$31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.3746478 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.24.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

